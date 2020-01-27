Coronavirus: Sindh hospitals put on high-alert by provincial govt

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said in a video message on Monday that she has alerted all public hospitals in the province and asked them to take precautionary measures. The World Health Organisation’s advisory for the coronavirus has been circulated to all hospitals as well.

She said infection by the virus causes acute respiratory syndrome resulting in breathing difficulties and pneumonia. In people with weak immune systems it can prove to be fatal.

Apart from the usual preventive measures such as washing hands thoroughly, coughing or sneezing into ones elbow, wearing masks Dr Pechuho said unnecessary contact with animals should also be avoided as coronavirus can spread from domestic animals.

So far around 3,000 people have been affected by the virus in China and the death toll reached 81 on Monday according to Reuters.

The majority of the deaths, 76 people, were in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported The New York Times.

Wuhan’s mayor Zhou Xian Wang has offered to resign as public criticism of the government grows. In an interview on the Chinese broadcaster CCTV he said he and Ma Guoqiang, the city’s party secretary, would resign to “appease public indignation.”

There have been 44 confirmed cases outside China. Eight cases were reported from Thailand, five each from the US and Australia, four each from Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea, three each from France and Japan, two from Vietnam and one each from Nepal and Canada.

