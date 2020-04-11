Coronavirus: Sindh reports 104 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours, says CM Shah

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said the province recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 28.

Advertisement

“We have recorded 104 cases in the province, which is an increase of 20 per cent,” he said. “This takes the number of cases in the province to 1,318.”

“We have given orders for stricter measures in Malir,” Shah said, adding that the cases were rising in Hyderabad forcing the authorities to enforce stricter measures.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah says 20% Coronavirus cases have increased …… pic.twitter.com/ZBiek95f9O — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 11, 2020

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Saturday reported another death in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 19.

A doctor in Peshawar has reported positive for the virus, president provincial doctors association said.

According to Dr Afzal Manan, the doctor was self-isolating at home after his test came back positive.

The doctor had been performing duties at the Molvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital in Peshawar.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has said the country has the capacity to conduct coronavirus tests for the next 75 days.

“Pakistan is capable of conducting 30,000 to 40,000 tests,” the chairman told media.

The NDMA chairman further said China had sent 59 ventilators along with surgical masks, gloves, thermometers and other protective equipment.

“No provincial funds were used to buy the equipment. All the equipment brought through the federal government,” he shared.

The Sindh government has constituted a committee to monitor the use of plasma in treating patients, a notification issued on Saturday said.

The committee will comprise federal secretary and health officials from different hospitals.

The committee will submit a report its recommendations to Sindh chief minister, the notification added.

A nurse admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex with coronavirus has recovered, the hospital administration said on Saturday.

According to the hospital, the nurse was admitted on March 25 and was discharged after her second test came back negative.

The nurse had been working at a private medical facility, the hospital added.

Advertisement

Read full story