Coronavirus: Tally of confirmed cases in Pakistan rises to 4,345

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus infections as tally jumped to 4, 345 besides a visible increase in death toll up to 58 till Wednesday evening, according to the national dashboard.

The latest statistics showed the emergence of 208 new cases and four deaths, whereas, 25 patients declared in critical condition. At least 3,076 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country today, taking the total number of virus screening to 42,159.

467 patients have recovered their health from the disease so far.

Punjab’s coronavirus count surpassed 2,132 and 932 in Sindh. The COVID-19 count in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reached 500, 211 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), 210 in Balochistan, 83 in Islamabad and 28 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The consistent rise in coronavirus count led the government to extend the closure of its borders for two more weeks.

The authorities have already started aggressive testing of the coronavirus across the country facing lockdown to shrink COVID-19 pandemic to least besides making more efforts to increase capability for coronavirus tests per day.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar also announced that the government will unveil future decisions regarding lockdown on April 13.

