Coronavirus: Tally of confirmed cases in Pakistan surges to 4,699

Nationwide tally of confirmed cases rose to 4,699 after one new case was reported in Balochistan.

According to provincial government spokesperson, Balochistan’s tally now stands at 220.

Total number of recovered patients in Pakistan rose to 736 after more people recovered from the virus in SIndh.

According to CM Murad Ali Shah, the provincial tally of recovered patients rose to 358 after 9 people recovered from the virus.

Pakistan’s death toll from the infection rose to 68 after one new death was reported in Sindh.

According to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the latest fatality was his brother in law.

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman has claimed that despite the announcements by the federal government the Sindh government is yet to receive a test kit from the centre.

The senator claimed that the government has not arranged cargo flights to bring in testing kits from abroad. She urged the federal government to cooperate with the provinces regarding the testing kits.

