Coronavirus ‘trace and track’ system to be introduced with ISI’s help: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a “track and trace system” for coronavirus cases which will be introduced throughout the country with the Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) help.

Advertisement

Speaking to social media influencers and journalists, the prime minister said that the system will help in identifying areas where there were numerous coronavirus cases.

“We will lock down those areas where there are [numerous] coronavirus cases whereas business in other areas will be kept open,” he said.

PM Imran said that no foreign country or global organisation had lent Pakistan money. “Our reserves have gone down, taxes have decreased and businesses have closed,” he said, adding that Pakistan was facing severe hardships.

He said that Pakistan was about to start telemedicine and teleducation in the country. The prime minister stressed on the need to fight the coronavirus with unity, saying that the pandemic had wreaked havoc around the world.

“The coronavirus is proving to be a test for the whole world,” he said. “India, Bangladesh and countries in Africa are riddled with problems.”

Reiterating his support for a partial lockdown, PM Imran said that a complete shutdown of the country’s businesses and economic activities will give rise to unemployment.

“We should not close businesses under the lockdown,” he said. “We cannot say how long the coronavirus will last,” he added.

‘Current affairs programmes have become meaningless for people’

PM Imran said that he had witnessed the highs and lows of Pakistani media. “I have seen ratings of TV anchors go up and also, go down,” he said. “Respect and dishonour both are in Allah’s hands. If someone thinks he can bring dishonour to another person, he is wrong.”

He said that if human beings could bring honour or dishonour upon someone then only the rich would be respected. “You cannot hide or suppress the truth for long,” he said.

The prime minister said that Pakistani media was used to hide politicians’ corruption. “[TV] anchors were given money to do planted programmes,” he said, adding that current affairs shows had become ‘meaningless’ for people. “Current affairs programmes produce no results,” he said.

PM Imran said that Hollywood and Bollywood were promoting vulgarity in society. “Vulgarity destroys the family system,” he said. His remarks come a day after Maulana Tariq Jamil criticised Pakistani and international media for peddling lies.

Speaking about the PTI’s social media team, PM Imran said that his party was the first one that realised the importance of digital media. “I started the PTI’s social media team with Dr Arif Alvi,” he added.

Advertisement

Read full story