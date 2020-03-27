Coronavirus: Two doctors tests positive, nation-wide tally rises to 1,286

Information Adviser Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that 53 new cases have been confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours.

Wazir in a press conference stated that inter-district transport in the province will remain suspended till April 5, adding that school vacations have also been extended till April 5.

The adviser stated that the provincial government will engage with private hospitals to increase the testing capacity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that opposition leaders in and outside the assembly have been taken into confidence regarding the coronavirus measures.

Wazir said that the entire government was on the front foot in the fight against coronavirus and urged people to maintain social distancing.

Spokesperson for the Punjab government Musarrat Cheema announced that the 11 new positive cases have been reported in the province taking the provincial aggregate to 419.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Health Care department confirmed on Friday that two doctors involved in the fight against coronavirus have tested positive for the disease.

The spokesperson of the department stated that the doctors were performing their duties at the quarantine centre in Dera Ghazi Khan when they contracted the disease.

Both the doctors have been confined to the hospital’s isolation ward and are out of danger, said the department.

PTI MPA from Mardan tests positive

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Abdul Salam Afridi revealed on Friday that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video message, the lawmaker urged the people to follow the government orders, adding that people should fight the coronavirus not fear it. He added that he will start helping his people again after recovering from the illness.

Afridi was elected from the PK-53 Mardan-VI in the 2018 general elections.

