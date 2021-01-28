Corruption in Pakistan has increased in 2020: Transparency International

Transparency International on Thursday has released its annual report, showing that the corruption situation in Pakistan has worsened in 2020.

The annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2020 has revealed that persistent corruption is undermining health care systems and contributing to democratic backsliding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countries that perform well on the index invest more in health care, are better able to provide universal health coverage and are less likely to violate democratic norms and institutions or the rule of law.

Chairman Transparency International Pakistan Chapter Sohail Muzaffar told that Pakistan has been ranked on 124th position out of 180 countries in the 2020 CPI. “Pakistan’s score has lowered to 31/100 this year from 32/100 in 2019,” he stated.

Sohail Muzaffar went on to say, “This is despite the extraordinary efforts of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) who claims to have recovered Rs 363 billion in the last two years, and Public Accounts Committee claims to have recovered Rs. 300 billion in the last two years.”

Chair of Transparency International Delia Ferreira Rubio said, “The past year has tested governments like no other in memory, and those with higher levels of corruption have been less able to meet the challenge. But even those at the top of the CPI must urgently address their role in perpetuating corruption at home and abroad.”

Read full story