Court extends Indictment of PPP leader’s two cases till October 5

At the hearing of their case former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur pleaded not guilty to charges leveled against them from the accountability court on the mega money laundering case.

Asif Ali Zardari along with his daughter Asifa and sister Faryal were present at the hearing presided by justice Azam Khan of the Islamabad court. PPP leaders’ lawyer Farouk H Naik was not present at the hearing.

The court indicted a few names like Anwar Majeed, the head of the Omni Group and another accused who appeared through video link, Majeed’s son, Abdul Ghani, who was present in the courtroom and also pleaded not guilty on the indictment. Former (PSX)Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairperson Hussain Lawai and banker Taha Raza ‘s lawyers were handed the charge sheet. The accountability court extended the indictment of Former President Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply references till the 5th of October.

Replying to the media the former President made it clear that he had been through the same paths over, earlier as well. On another query if PPP would stand by the former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the APC he simply replied ‘Inshallah’.

The co-chairperson of PPP challenged the mega money-laundering and Park Lane reference trials in the Islamabad High Court demanding a full acquittal in the cases.

Bilawal called the indictment “victimization” and stressed that it was simply revenge politics. Following is his tweet:

Victimization of opposition continues during global pandemic. 2 yrs of Court appearances; ECL & Jail, President Zardari & Faryal Talpur continue to face courts. Runaway Dictator traitor, 3 special assistants, ministers & PMs sister won’t be summoned because we have 2 laws in 🇵🇰 . — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 28, 2020

