Court rejects Capt (retd) Safdar, 16 PML-N workers’ bail plea in NAB office clash case

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Friday rejected the bail plea of sixteen PML-N members including Captain (retd) Safdar who was booked for inciting riots outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last month.

Advertisement

The investigating officer told the court that anti-terrorism provisions have been added to the case hence it was no longer came under the jurisdiction of the sessions court.

To this, Safdar’s counsel said it was unfortunate that anti-terrorism charges were being added to a political case. “Police added anti-terrorism charges to the case contrary to the truth,” he said.

After the addition of the anti-terrorism charges, the court rejected Safdar and other PML-N workers’ interim bail plea and directed all parties to approach the relevant forum.

PML-N supporters, police clash out NAB Lahore office

Last month, PML-N supporters and police engaged in violent clashes outside the Bureau’s office, where Maryam Nawaz had been summoned to respond in a case of alleged illegal transfer of government land.

Whilst police and the Punjab government claimed that it was a deliberate attempt on the PML-N leader’s part to create anarchy, Maryam had accused NAB and police of attacking the party’s workers and pelting stones at her bulletproof car.

A case had been registered against Maryam, Safdar and others in the Chohang police station after NAB officials filed a case.

Rana Sanaullah, Pervez Rashid, Zubair Mahmood, Javed Latif, Daniel Aziz and Pervez Malik had also been named in the first information report (FIR).

Police had also registered a case against 300 unidentified persons, including 188 PML-N workers, which includes violence against police personnel.

Advertisement

Read full story