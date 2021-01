Pakistan has reported 65 coronavirus deaths and 2,179 new positive cases in one day.

According to National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), around 2,179 cases of coronavirus were reported while 65 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 11,623.

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 543,214.

As many as 498,152 patients have recovered from the disease with 2,111 critical cases.

