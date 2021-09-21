Covid-19: 81 more deaths, 1897 positive cases reported in country

The National Command and Operation Centre has warned that necessary daily life services will be discontinued from 1st October to those people who fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the NCOC has asked all people to get vaccinated against the virus at the earliest to keep their lives smooth.

Meanwhile, 81 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 1,897 positive cases have been reported in the country in a single day.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre statistics, 46,231 tests were conducted on Monday and positivity ratio remained 4.10 percent.

