COVID-19 claims 42 lives, infects 3,876 more people during last 24hrs

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Saturday recorded 29,576 with 3,876 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,446 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Forty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 40 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of hospital in respective quarantine or home, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 42 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 15 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 41 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 46 percent, Peshawar 29 percent and Lahore 40 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 75 percent, Peshawar 57 percent, ICT 44 percent and Rawalpindi 32 percent.

Around 277 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 40,946 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,445 in Sindh, 15,212 in Punjab, 7,753 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,958 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 362 in Balochistan, 330 in GB, and 886 in AJK.

Around 579,760 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 623,135 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 11,483, Balochistan 19,306, GB 4,967, ICT 50,843, KP 78,653, Punjab 195,087 and Sindh 262,796.

About 13,799 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,478 perished in Sindh where five deaths occured in the hospital during past 24 hours.

5,944 in Punjab had died with 25 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 23 of them in the hospital and two out of the hospital. 2,202 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Friday, 539 in ICT among three deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 203 in Balochistan among one death recorded in the hospital on Friday, 103 in GB and 330 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 9,732,033 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,657 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Advertisement

Read full story