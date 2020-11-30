COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement to be Reviewed by the Federal Cabinet Tomorrow

Where the vaccine for COVID is concerned and its procurement by Pakistan it is expected that at least two vaccines may be registered worldwide by the coming month. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday finalised its recommendations for the procurement of the vaccine against the deadly disease.

The federal cabinet will review the recommendations presented tomorrow for the approval and utilise this opportunity to avail the vaccine soonest possible.

It was revealed by the federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

“NCOC today finalised its recommendations for procurement of Covid vaccine. These will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval. The task force of experts headed by SAPM health Dr Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations which were discussed and today,” he said in a tweet on Monday.

