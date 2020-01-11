Death toll from short-circuit fire in car in Karachi rises to eight

KARACHI: The death toll from Friday’s accident in which a hi-roof collided with a rickshaw near the metropolis’s Powerhouse Chowrangi rose to eight on Saturday.

The ‘high-roof’ vehicle had caught fire after a short circuit and collided with another rickshaw as the driver lost control, killing eight members of a family riding in the hi-roof.

The deceased include 63-year-old Mujeeb-ur-Rehaman, 50-year-old Nilofar and 35-year-old Meher-un-Nisa, the health department said, adding that 12-year-old Laiba, 20-year-old Sufyan, nine-year-old Tufail and seven-year olds Mavia and Arsalan were also among those killed.

The health department further said that 45-year-old Nasir , 28-year-old Jamal and 12-year-old Hafsa were among the injured brought to the Karachi Burns Centre.

Two of injured brought to the hospital were in critical condition, according to Dr Ahmer of the burns centre. “Both the injured in critical condition have severe burns on their faces,” he said.

“One of the injured has 35 per cent of their body covered in burns, while the other has 80 per cent of their body burned,” Dr Ahmed said.

Police said a rickshaw had also been engulfed in flames when it collided with the van, which was already on fire.

A bomb disposal squad and fire brigade were called to ascertain why the van caught fire. Police said the cylinder of the van remained undamaged hence it was unlikely its explosion caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

According to SSP Central, the family which fell victim to the accident were residents of Surjani Town.

