Decision on lockdown strategy will be made next week: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the government will make a decision on the lockdown strategy after May 9 next week. Umar said he had urged the premier to call an NCOC meeting next week to discuss the issue further.

Advertisement

He said that when coronavirus cases were first reported in the country, the government was concerned that the situation will get out of hand.

“The cases and death toll both started to increase but the situation did not get out of hand,” he said. “Since the past three days, more than 20 deaths have been reported on a daily basis. There is a concern that the death rate will rise further [in the coming days],” he said.

Umar said that the poor and the destitute were bearing the brunt of the coronavirus impact. He called on people to be responsible and protect themselves and in turn, others from the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Read full story