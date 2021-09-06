Defence and Martyrs’ Day being observed today to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis

Defence and Martyrs’ Day is being observed today to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

Advertisement

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. This year’s Defense and Martyrs’ Day theme is “Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds.”

Special prayers offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani is also being held for the martyrs.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

Radio Pakistan is also airing special programs comprising national songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland.

Advertisement

Read full story