Dengue prevention activities intensified across Punjab: Secretary Health

In Punjab, dengue prevention activities have been intensified across the province to eradicate dengue larvae and their breeding.

In a statement today (Friday), Punjab Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care, Imran Sikandar Baloch said during the last 24 hours, 181 dengue patients were reported from across the province.

He said so far this year, 1840 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported.

Imran Sikandar Baloch urged the people to take precautionary measures against dengue.

