Despite many challenges, Pakistan set a good example of hosting refugees: UN chief

ISLAMABAD: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday Pakistan is still the second-largest country in hosting refugees, and despite many challenges, Pakistan set a good example.

Addressing two-day Refugee Summit Islamabad on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan, he said the solution lies in Afghanistan. Guterres underlined the need for a renewed commitment to peace in Afghanistan for the successful repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He said the people of Pakistan extended generosity to the Afghan refugees for forty years, and this story is very close to his heart.

The UN Secretary-General said we must recognize that international support has been minimal as compared to national contribution. He said the time has come for the international community to act and deliver with responsibility sharing. He said refugee is a big challenge, but this conference shows commitment to solving the issue.

Addressing the summit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is pursuing a policy of return of Afghan refugees with dignity, safety, and honor.

The Minister said peace and stability are indispensable and Pakistan would continue supporting Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

He said every refugee is hoping that peace will restore leading to repatriation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan hosted five million Afghan refugees and today three million registered and unregistered Afghan refugees are residing in Pakistan.

He said Pak-Afghan relations have provided an impetus to host millions of Afghan refugees.

The Foreign Minister urged the world to join hands with Pakistan to provide basic needs to Afghan refugees and enable them to live a dignified life.

He said international cooperation is required more than ever before.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said caring should be a shared responsibility.

He said Afghan refugees are expecting the world to rebuild their country after the restoration of peace there.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the same conference, reaffirmed that Pakistan seeks peace in Afghanistan as instability in the war-torn country was not in its interest.

“It is my belief that the people of Afghanistan have suffered more than any other human community and I pray from my heart that these peace talks are successful,” said PM Imran in reference to the ongoing talks between the US and the Afghan Taliban in Doha.

