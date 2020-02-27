Do not test our integrity, will not let any harm come to Pakistan: DG ISPR

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said that Pakistan will respond whenever there is a challenge to Pakistan’s security and integrity, and will not let any harm come to the country.

He was addressing a press conference on the first anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’, which resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace on February 27 last year.

“After the Pulwama incident, India blamed Pakistan. We offered all cooperation,” said DG Iftikhar in his first press conference after taking charge of the army’s media wing this month. “But on Feb 26, they carried out a cowardly attack. We were prepared, the surprise they wanted to give to us, we gave them one instead and they retreated.”

“We salute the bravery of all of our soldiers that continue to fight bravely in front of the enemy.

“We are aware of all covert and overt operations of our enemies, and are prepared for all scenarios. The game being played by India, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is very much aware of it.

LoC violations

Speaking on violations carried out by India across the Line of Control, he said during the past year, there have been “384 violations”. “They do not spare children on their way to school.”

“The most ceasefire violations were recorded in 2019.

“The Pakistan Army is a responsible force; when we are provoked we respond on military targets, while the Indian forces target civilians.

“If there is a war in the region, there will be far reaching consequences,” he warned.

‘Oppression in Kashmir’

“Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute between India and Pakistan,” he pointed out.

“In the past 207 days, the people of occupied Kashmir have been facing major violence and oppression.

“International media and human rights bodies have unmasked the violence in the occupied valley while there are protests in India regarding this. This issue cannot be silenced any longer.

“The United Nations chief has also stressed ending the oppression in the occupied valley. A solution to the Kashmir issue is attached to our national interest. We stood with the Kashmiris in the past, and will do so in the future.”

‘Journey from terrorism to tourism’

Speaking on Raddul Fasaad, which was launched in February 2017 in the aftermath of a fresh resurgence in terror attacks in Pakistan, he said the operation has normalised the country.

“We claimed 40,000 area of land (muraba) back from terrorists.

“The journey from terrorism to tourism has been a difficult one, the people also played a part in this. Our cricket grounds are now filled once again,” he said.

“We respect the white on our flag, and salute the sacrifices made by religious minorities,” he said.

‘Do not test our capability’

“If there is a challenge to Pakistan’s security, we will respond — do not test our capability and resolve,” he warned.

“There is no space for war between two nuclear powers. The consequences for that will be uncontrollable and things will spiral out of control. Intentions can change overnight but capabilities remain.

“Whenever India has taken any such [aggressive] action, we have given them a befitting response.”

When asked about India’s defence, the DG said: “We are prepared; India is among the top three countries for military spending, despite this we are 100 per cent capable.

“We will not let any harm come to our country.”

Earlier in the day, DG ISPR had said: “The way we responded on this day [Feb 27, 2019] is a proof that any misadventure by enemies of Pakistan will always be defeated. Our adversaries will be surprised with our bold responses every time.”

