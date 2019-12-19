Don’t mistake our wish to remain peaceful as sign of weakness, FM Qureshi warns India

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a video message on Thursday, warned India against mistaking Pakistan’s wish to remain peaceful as a sign of weakness.

Commenting on the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir raised by China on Pakistan’s request, he stated that the issue was raised at the right moment.

“It is deeply concerning that missiles are being deployed. Moreover, missile tests being conducted since August illustrate India’s true intentions which can harm regional peace. There is a pattern emerging in their actions.

“Keeping these developments in mind, we request the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to conduct independent verification so that the facts may be presented before the Security Council.

“Extreme measures are being taken to suppress the rights of the Kashmiris. There is a communication blackout, the media cannot travel to the valley and even diplomats are barred.

“Take also the Babri Masjid verdict. These things are making India’s 200 million Muslims feel like second-class citizens.”

Commenting on the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in India, he said that West Bengal state’s Chief Minister Mamta Banarjee herself has denounced the legislation.

“Slowly, there are protests [against the Citizenship amendment Bill] emerging in every city and every state.”

India’s opposition has vehemently opposed the bill and considers it contrary to their constitution, he added.

“However, in order to take the eyes off these protests, we anticipate that India is planning something.”

Further, signals picked up by our intelligence point towards an “extraordinary amount of movement and deployment at the Line of Control”.

“All these things lead us to believe that India’s intentions are not peaceful.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I would like to make it clear to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we are a peaceful nation. But do not make the mistake of forgetting the events of February 27.”

Our army is ready to give you a befitting reply if you use an excuse to attack, he underlined.

Read full story