Dr Faisal asks people to strictly follow COVID19 SOPs

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the COVID positivity ratio has doubled from four point fifty percent to nine point fifty percent in the last few days.

Briefing the media persons in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said this is an alarming situation which is increasing burden on our healthcare system.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the pressure is especially being seen on the health infrastructure in major cities of Punjab, Islamabad and Peshawar.

The Special Assistant said it is our collective responsibility to fully comply with the SOPs to cope with the challenge.

He advised the people to wear masks and ensure social distancing and the wedding events should also be organized in open air with the minimum possible guests.

Regarding vaccination, the Special Assistant said the process is continuing and people aged over seventy years can get vaccination shots without any appointment.

Dr Faisal Sultan said two consignments of vaccine purchased by Pakistan will also arrive in the country by the end of this month.

