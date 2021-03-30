Dr. Faisal urges people to strictly follow SOPs

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has urged people to strictly follow the SOPs to check the spread of coronavirus as pressure on hospitals is growing with rising number of patients.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said that the third wave of Coronavirus is more severe and patients are coming with COVID-19 infection in hospitals in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and other areas of the country.

He appealed the masses to take the spread of virus seriously and strictly follow the SOPs being communicated by the health authorities.

He said that people should avoid going to gatherings in closed places. He hailed the health authorities and front line health workers for their efforts to fight the pandemic.

