Dr Mirza, Wahab announces raising recoveries from coronavirus nation-wide

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza on Monday said that the number of patients tested positive for the coronavirus over the past day had decreased compared to the previous twenty-four hours.

Advertisement

“99 people were tested positive for the virus over the past day. In the coming few days, more and more positive virus patients will start recovering from the illness,” Mirza told a press briefing in Islamabad.

Sindh Minister for Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that 23 pilgrims quarantined at the coronavirus isolation facility in Sukkur had tested negative for the virus twice.

These patients have been given permission to go home, according to the Sindh health department. “If we all isolate ourselves, we can actually protect not only ourselves but our loved ones,” Wahab said in a tweet.

23 Zaaireen who had earlier tested positive of Corona Virus in Sukkur have Alhamdolillah recovered & have tested negative. This again shows the importance of self isolation, if we all isolate ourselves, we can actually protect not only ourselves but our loved ones & others — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 30, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story