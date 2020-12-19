Drive-In Cinema Enthralls Public at The Capital

With the uncertain timings scheduled for indoor movie theaters due to COVID-19 lockdowns throughout the country, the sunset industry has made an obvious entry in the Federal Capital as two blockbuster Hollywood movies were screened at the newly set cinema, set up in the F-9, Fatima Jinnah Park on Friday evening according to news agencies.

Advertisement

This would not be the first ever venture of a drive in cinema in Pakistan. Earlier in the years there had been a drive in cinema in Karachi Hill Park, which entertained several families. Similarly small-scale drive in cinemas had been set in Rawalpindi and Lahore but they did not last long.

The latest venture of Islamabad drive-in cinema is a concerted effort of a few leading companies with CDA and if this is taken well by the public they intend setting drive-in cinemas in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

However, with The COVID-19 restrictions it can be said that a drive in cinema in the vicinity of the Capital may thrive because of the need for healthy entertainment.

At the newly set drive-in cinema, screening of two movies made the moviegoers euphoric, who had no option but to watch movies on small screens, owing to the social-gathering restrictions due to the contagion.

The Chairman, CDA, said that while sitting in their cars people could watch movies on big screen by using car radios for audio. “If this project attracts people, we will set up two or three more such facilities in Islamabad,” he added.

The drive-in cinema with a capacity for 200 cars carrying a maximum of three people because of the pandemic – is a joint venture of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), telecom operator Jazz, and a private company Activemedia.

According to the organizers, the drive-in cinema will be offering two shows daily, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the evening and charge Rs1,000 for each car.

Plans of setting a weekly theme for the movies is underway so that there is a movie for everyone in the family.

Advertisement

Read full story