Educational institutes to reopen on September 15 across country

ISLAMABAD: All educational institutes will reopen on September 15 across the country, said the spokesperson from the education ministry.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday chaired a conference of education ministers in Islamabad where the decision was taken.

In the light of a unanimous decision, schools in Sindh will open from September 15.

According to the spokesperson, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government proposed to open the school from September 1 which was rejected by all provinces.

Moreover, the spokesperson from the Sindh Education Ministry said that no one is allowed to reopen schools before September 15 and that legal action will be taken against those who do so.

