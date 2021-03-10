Educational institutions to remain closed in Islamabad, Peshawar & 7 cities of Punjab for 2 weeks

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed in Islamabad, Peshawar and seven cities of Punjab from Monday for two weeks due to rising Covid-19 cases there.

Advertisement

He was addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Wednesday after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre.

Shafqat Mahmood said the cities of Punjab where these two-week spring vacations will be observed include Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan and Rawalpindi. He said this decision will not be applicable on examinations. The Minister said a similar decision is expected to be announced from Muzaffarabad as well.

In other parts of the country, Shafqat Mahmood said the educational activities will continue as per routine practice of 50% attendance every day with strict observance of standard operating procedures.

He said the provincial governments will continue monitoring the situation about the pandemic and they can decide about closure of any institution on the basis of facts. He said the NCOC will also be constantly monitoring the situation.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan said the policy of smart lockdown and micro-smart lockdown in targeted areas and ban on holding marriage ceremonies in covered areas will continue across the country.

He said public parks will be closed at 6:00 pm and commercial activities at 10:00 pm except essential services. He said the situation will be further reviewed on 12th of next month.

He said the vaccination process of senior citizens of 60 years of age and above has been started and these elderly people can get vaccination sending their CNIC number to 1166.

Advertisement

Read full story