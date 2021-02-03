Effective mechanism developed to ensure administration of anti Covid vaccine to masses: Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has said an effective mechanism has been developed to ensure administration of anti Covid vaccine to the people.

Briefing the media persons at the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said adult vaccine centers have been established across the country which currently have the capacity to administer vaccine to forty thousand people on daily basis. He said this capacity will be further enhanced in the days to come.

The Special Assistant said Sinapharm vaccine gifted by China to Pakistan is an effective and trusted vaccine. He said it is being used in China and has also been authorized in Egypt and Hungary.

The Special Assistant expressed the confidence that this vaccine will prove to be an important step to protect our health workers from the pandemic.

Faisal Sultan said that Covax has promised to provide seventeen million doses of anti Covid vaccine. Seven million doses will be received in the first quarter whilst the remaining ten million doses in the next quarter.

The Special Assistant said the government is also in contact with different countries and vaccine manufacturing companies to procure additional seventy three million doses of anti Covid vaccine. He said the country will have sufficient doses of the vaccine in the coming months.

Faisal Sultan said it is our desire that the vaccine reach the seventy percent population by the end of this year.

