Eid-ul-Adha 2020 Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes for Zilhajj moon sighting

KARACHI: The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday met here in the city to sight the Zilhajj moon and determine the dates for Eid-ul-Azha 2020.

The meeting was held with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair, with the those of the zonal committees taking place at the provincial headquarters.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Eid ul Adha would be celebrated on July 31 in Pakistan “as per calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology”.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry had said that the moon for the month of Zilhajj would be seen in Karachi and its surrounding areas on July 21. He had added that the moon could be sighted with the help of binoculars and in some areas, with the naked eye as well.

Last month Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah had said the government was working out a comprehensive policy to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the country during Eid ul Adha.

“Sacrifice of animals on Eid ul Adha is a religious obligation and the government will ensure every possible facility in this regard to manage the occasion safely and contain the risk of COVID-19 outbreak,” the minister had said while chairing a meeting.

He added that all the arrangements should be made in line with the safety measures and guidelines issued by the health authorities.

“A clear strategy is being formulated in consultation with all stakeholders. We [will] also seek guidance from the ulema in this regard,” he had said, adding the protection of the livestock farmers’ interest would also be ensured.

The federal government in this regard has issued SOPs for cattle markets, directing them to ensure no one is allowed inside without a face mask and that the markets are established in specific places.

On Monday Saudi Arabia announced it would celebrate Eid ul Adha on Friday, July 31,

The Kingdom’s Supreme Court said that Tuesday would mark the 30th of Ziqad, and Wednesday, July 22, would be the first day of Zil Hajj, according to Gulf News.

According to these calculations, July 31, will mark the first day of Eid ul Adha.

“This means that Wednesday, July 22, will be the first of Zil Hajj that marks the start of this year’s Hajj season, which will be limited to only 10,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the publication reported.

