Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with traditional and religious fervour across Pakistan today

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with traditional and religious fervour across Pakistan today.

Eid prayers were offered at mosques and more than 300 Eidgahs in all cities and towns of the country. Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons, the ulema highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a rare occasion, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on the same day across the country.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held in open places in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country, including in the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque, where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers along with the citizenry.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz noted that it was a rare occasion that Eid would be celebrated on the same day across the country.

In a tweet, Faraz said Pakistan, “under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, is progressing towards a united and prosperous country.

He said we must not forget the pain of families who lost their loved ones in yesterday’s air crash while celebrating Eid.

Eid in other parts of the world

India and Bangladesh had declared they will celebrate Eid on Monday after failing to sight the moon.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Turkey, and Qatar, along with the rest of the Muslim world, will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.

