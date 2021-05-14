Eid-ul-Fitr festivities continue on 2nd day

The festivities on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr continue today amidst strict adherence to SOPs as per the policy of the government to check spread of COVID-19.

The people have been appealed avoid visiting recreational spots and relatives during Eid holidays to ensure minimum movement.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed with simplicity, but with religious zeal and fervor.

All the scenic spots and tourist resorts are closed by establishing checkpoints to prevent visitors’ entry as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also directed the provincial ministers and MPAs to strictly follow precautionary measures of COVID-19 during Eid-ul-Fitr at their residences.

