Eighty-two more deaths due to coronavirus infection & 3,480 positive cases reported

Eighty-two more deaths due to coronavirus infection and 3,480 positive cases have been reported in the country in a single day.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre statistics, 63,181 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained five point five zero per cent.

Meanwhile, all those people, whose second dose against Covid-19 has become due, can visit any vaccine center throughout the week to get the jab.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, they are not required to wait for the message.

Sunday has particularly been fixed for the administration of second dose.

