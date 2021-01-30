Empowering women folk Govt’s top priority: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that empowering women folk is mission of PTI Government.

Talking to a group of women members of Punjab Assembly in Lahore, he said that PTI Government has taken concrete measures including end of gender discrimination, protection of women rights and ensuring their social & economic independence.

He said that role of women parliamentarians cannot be ignored for solution of public issues. He said that no society can move forward without practical contribution of women folk in society’ progress.

