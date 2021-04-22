Enemies of Pakistan want to destabilize country: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says Quetta blast was a suicide attack and TTP has claimed the responsibility on social media.

Advertisement

Talking to media in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said that five persons embraced Shahadat while 15 others injured in the incident.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the relevant quarters have been directed to completed investigation into the incident at the earliest.

He said the government will ensure law and order situation in the province. The Minister said that 250 to 300 thousand fake social media accounts from India are active in disturbing peace in Pakistan.

He said that the enemies of Pakistan want to destabilize the country and its development but their sordid designs will be thwarted.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan will continue its journey toward development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He appreciated the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army to purge the country of terrorism. He said that twenty-two security institutions under the interior ministry have been issued directions to put security on high alert at major cities.

Advertisement

Read full story