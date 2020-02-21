Ex-AGP Anwar Mansoor ‘unconditionally’ apologises for his remarks against SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, who handed in his resignation on Thursday after his remarks against SC judges, submitted a written apology to the court on Friday.

In a statement, Khan said: “The undersigned is sorry and withdraws his statement made on February 18 and unconditionally apologises for having made the same.”

It added that Khan “has the highest regard and respect for the honourable court and cannot think of causing any adverse comment as to the honour, honesty, and integrity of the honourable court”.

Khan had submitted his resignation a day after levelling allegations against some members of the SC bench hearing petitions challenging the filing of a presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. His statements were subsequently expunged by the court.

