Ex-CEC Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passes away

KARACHI: Prominent jurist and former chief election commissioner, Fakhruddin G Ebrahim passed away on Tuesday.

Funeral prayers for the former attorney general will be offered at Noor Bagh Graveyard, Mewa Shah in Karachi.

Ebrahim was appointed to important posts throughout his life. He is a former attorney general of Pakistan and has also served in the capacities of the federal minister for law and governor.

He had also served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and was among a few others such as Justice S. Anwarul Haq, Justice Maulvi Mushtaq Hussain and Justice Dorab Patel who refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) drafted by then-army chief General Zia-ul-Haq.

