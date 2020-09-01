Ex-PM Nawaz told to surrender, appear in court by Sept 10

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif the opportunity “to surrender” and present himself before the court by September 10.

Advertisement

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing appeals filed by NAB against the former prime minister’s acquittal in the Flagship reference as well as appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

“We are not declaring Nawaz Sharif an absconder,” said Justice Amir Farooq. “We are giving him an opportunity to surrender before the court.”

The court directed the federal government to present a report on Nawaz’s health and adjourned proceedings of the petition till September 10.

Nawaz’s attorney Khawaja Haris argued before the court that his client’s bail had been approved after his sentence in the Avenfield Apartments reference had been suspended.

He said that the PML-N supremo had been granted conditional bail in the Flagship reference. “Nawaz Sharif’s current status is that he is not out on bail,” said Haris. “This is the legal position that he is out on the basis of seeking medical treatment abroad and not on bail.”

Justice Farooq responded by saying that Nawaz was granted conditional bail for a specific time period. Haris replied that Nawaz’s medical reports, which stated that he was ill, were provided to the Punjab government.

“Even then, Nawaz’s request for the bail extension was rejected,” he said.

In response to the bench’s question, Haris replied that Nawaz’s appeal for bail extension was rejected by the Punjab government on February 27.

The court then wondered whether the PML-N leader’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference ended after the Lahore High Court’s order to the government to take off Nawaz’s name from the ECL?

“The IHC suspended Nawaz’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference for a short period of time. After the LHC’s verdict, can the IHC’s order be superseded,” asked the court.

“It’s not like Nawaz Sharif does not want to surrender before the court,” said Haris.

The court said that the matter of the ECL was being heard by the LHC whereas the IHC was concerned with the issue pertaining to suspension in sentence and bail.

“The effects of this order will also impact the LHC’s decision,” said Justice Farooq.

— In 2016, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released leaked documents of Mossack Fonseca, a private law firm based in Panama, which disclosed details of offshore companies incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands.

— As per the documents, Nawaz Sharif owned two offshore companies, namely, Nescoll Limited and Nielson Enterprises Limited. These companies bought apartments no. 16, 16 A, 17 and 17 A, in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, in 1993, 1995 and 1996.

— The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed that the apartments were purchased by Nawaz and his children through “corrupt, dishonest or illegal means.”

— In 1993, Sharif’s children had no source of income, argued the Bureau. The father is a natural guardian of his children, thus the stance taken by the accused [Sharif] that the children were dependents of their grandfather could not be substantiated, the Bureau was quoted as saying in an IHC judgement.

— NAB also accused Maryam Nawaz Sharif of producing bogus trust deeds, dated 2006, which were also signed by Captain (r) Safdar as a witness.

— As a result, an accountability court convicted Sharif to 11 years in jail, Maryam to eight and Captain Safdar to one year in jail.

Later, a judgment by the Islamabad High Court, written by Justice Athar Minallah, suspended the sentences of all three accused.

The court observed the following:

— The reference filed by the Bureau and the charges framed by the trial court do not refer to Sharif’s exact income or the sources of his income.

— The IHC states that the aforementioned needed to be established to determine the value of the Avenfield Apartments “for alleging that he [Sharif] had acquired [the apartments] disproportionate to his known sources of income.”

— There was only one document submitted, regarding the assets and income of Nawaz, which was produced by Imran Masood, the investigating officer at NAB, notes the verdict.

— However, the authenticity of the document was questioned by the IHC. The document was not prepared by the witness, nor was it prepared by the Joint Investigating Team. “The witness who had tendered this crucial document had admitted during his cross-examination that he had no concern therewith nor knew when it was prepared or by whom,” the IHC order reads. “We have carefully gone through the judgment but could not find the reasoning recorded by the learned accountability court for holding the document as admissible.”

— Separately, the Court adds that there has been no determination of the value of the Avenfield Apartments at the time they were alleged to have been acquired. Instead, the counsel of the Bureau stated in court that the values could be obtained through “Google”.

— The IHC added that the conviction was also not supported by reasoning based on proper appreciation of evidence. Neither was there any evidence which would connect Maryam Nawaz Sharif to have aided, assisted or conspired with her father at the time when Avenfield Apartments were said to have been acquired between 1993 and 1996, said the order.

Advertisement

Read full story