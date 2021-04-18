Exams for class 9th, 12th to be held after fourth week of next month: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said exams for class nine and 12 will be held after fourth week of the next month.

In a series of tweets, he said decisions regarding the education process in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, were taken at a special meeting of Health and Education Ministers of all provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan held today with consensus. He said exams for class 9th and 12th will take place according to the new date sheets announced by the Boards.

The Minister said classes 9 to 12 would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams. He said university admissions schedule will be adjusted keeping in view the new exam time table

He said it was also decided with complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education exams will take place as per date sheet announced by CAIES. He said there will be no delay or cancellation. He said those students wishing to take exams in October or November this year can do so in the same fee already paid.

Shafqat Mahmood said the meeting was also informed that Cambridge has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle of October and November. He said Cambridge also assured that all SOPs will be strictly followed.

The Minister said universities in affected districts will continue online while in districts with less than eight percent positivity they will continue to function.

