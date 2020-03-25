Face masks, N-95 respirators from China arrive in Sindh

KARACHI: Face masks donated by China arrived in Sindh on Wednesday, a press release issued by the provincial government confirmed, with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressing his gratitude to the People’s Republic for its generous move in helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

CM Shah received the 500,000 face masks — which include 50,000 N-95 respirators — at Karachi’s cargo terminal as flags of Pakistan and China were raised at the taking-over ceremony of the consignment.

“A Chinese special plane brought the consignment on Wednesday morning,” the statement said. “The chief minister, on behalf of people of Sindh thanked, the Chinese government for joining his hands to fight against COVID-19.”

Emerging successful in containing the novel coronavirus cases despite being the original epicenter of the pandemic, China is now lending the world its expertise to fight the virus.

On March 19, Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar had announced that China provided aid worth $4 million to Pakistan, alongside medical face masks and ventilators, on Thursday. Islamabad’s “iron brother” had provided “grant assistance of USD 4 million along with 300,000 medical face masks, 10 ventilators, and other equipment”.

“They have also undertaken to arrange for much greater number of ventilators,” Azhar had added.

Advertisement

Read full story