Farrukh appeals philanthropists to help govt for well-being of people

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib says the incumbent PTI-led government launched health cards being distributed among the deserving people for provision of best medical facilities free of cost.

He was talking to media after inaugurating Kidney Center at the premises of Children Hospital in Faisalabad on Saturday.

The state of the art Kidney Center has been equipped with latest machines where kidney transplant, treatment and other facilities would be available to the children.

Farrukh Habib appealed to the philanthropists to help the government for the well-being of the people of the country.

