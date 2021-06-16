Farrukh laments opposition’s attitude during NA session

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the PML (N) and the PPP have yet not submitted details of their bank accounts with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media persons outside the ECP in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the two parties have no record from where they received the funds.

The Minister of State asked the scrutiny committee of the ECP to expedite the process of scrutiny of their accounts.

Farrukh Habib lamented the attitude of the opposition parties during the session of National Assembly yesterday. He said Malika Bukhari’s left eye cornea got injured due to the attack of the opposition.

He questioned what kind of attitude the opposition is fostering in the house.

The Minister of State said the PML (N) has a history of attacking the institutions in the past including the Supreme Court and the National Accountability Bureau.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition is neither interested in legislation nor is ready to listen to the budget speeches.

Read full story