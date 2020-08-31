Fawad Chaudhry thinks ‘everyone will forget’ rain damages once life returns to normal in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called for better planning in Karachi before next year’s spell of rain, after the current monsoon spell left the majority of the metropolis submerged in water and without power for nearly four days.

Advertisement

“The problem is that if the rain stops today and the situation returns to normal, we will forget everything and return to our normal life. There will be rains again next year, routine life will come to a standstill and there will be a noise. But we should learn from the situation and plan for the next year so that it does not happen,” Chaudhry said in a tweet.

مسئلہ یہ ہے آج بارش ختم ہوتی ہے چند دنوں میں حالات معمول پر آ جاتے ہیں تو ہم سب کچھ بھول کر زندگی گزارنا شروع کر دیں گے، اگلے سال پھر بارشیں ہوں گی معمولات زندگی میں تعطل آۓ گا پھر شور اٹھے گا، حالانکہ ہمیں ان حالات سے سبق حاصل کر کے اگلے سال کی پلاننگ کرنی چاہئے کہ ایسا نہ ہو — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 31, 2020

The fifth spell of monsoon rain hit Karachi on Thursday, plunging the city into darkness for four days and most of the residential areas in the city flooded.

The heavy monsoon showers left most areas of DHA flooded and without power with angry residents announcing they would protest against the housing authority on Thursday, September 3rd at 12:30pm outside its Phase 1 office.

The MET Office has forecast more rain for Karachi today, despite the city not receiving any rain last night. The MET Office said the city could receive moderate to heavy showers by Monday evening or night in certain areas.

It added that the monsoon winds would cause rain in eastern and central Sindh after which they are expected to move towards southern Punjab and the north. These winds are expected to cause heavy rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Advertisement

Read full story