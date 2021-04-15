Fawad urges to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence, extremism

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said responsibility rests with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Tehreek-e-Labaik like extremist outfit wants to change the identity of Islam. He said the strong foundation of Islam was laid in the sub-continent by the Sufi saints through their message of affection, sincerity and respect for humanity.

برصغیر میں اسلام درگاہوں،اولیائے کرام کی تبلیغ بزرگان دین کی محبت، اخلاص اورانسانیت کے درس کی مضبوط بنیادوں پر استوار ہوا، لبیک جیسے شدت پسند گروہ اسلام کی اس شناخت کو بدلنا چاہتے ہیں اور تشدد اور انتہاپسندی کو ہوا دینا چاہتے ہیں ایسی کوششوں کو ناکام بناناہر مسلمان کا فرض ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 15, 2021

