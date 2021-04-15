Fawad urges to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence, extremism

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said responsibility rests with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.

Advertisement

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Tehreek-e-Labaik like extremist outfit wants to change the identity of Islam. He said the strong foundation of Islam was laid in the sub-continent by the Sufi saints through their message of affection, sincerity and respect for humanity.

Advertisement

Tags:

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay