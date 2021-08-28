Fawad urges world community to play role in resolving crisis in Afghanistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has urged the world community to come forward and play its due role in resolving the current crisis in Afghanistan.

Talking to newsmen in Karachi on Saturday, he said the crisis can be averted only by formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The Information Minister warned that eruption of an international crisis cannot be averted if the world community closed its eyes towards the current situation in the war-torn country.

He said the reservations expressed earlier by Pakistan about Afghanistan have proved true.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the large scale evacuation has created a big administration gap in Afghanistan and the situation demands international community’s support to help the people of Afghanistan in this testing time.

