Fawwad Chaurdhry appreciates opposition for supporting army act bill

ISLAMABAD: During the media talk Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawwad Chaudhry appreciated opposition parties on showing responsible attitude in NA over military-related amendment bills.

Advertisement

Welcoming the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decision for taking back its amendments regarding Army Act Amendment Bill, he said that PPP proved to be a mature political party.

He said that the bill will be presented in the senate today. Fawad Chaudhry further informed media that the amendment will become the part of law after getting approved from the senate.

He said that the government and opposition should put collaborative effort on the NAB ordinance and election commission officers’ recruitment decisions. He informed that the government was in contact with the opposition parties for legislation about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that a meeting between both sides would be held shortly.

As per the Constitution of 1973, he said that tenure for the post of Chief Army Staff (COAS) was not fixed so that the prime minister could make a new appointment or re-appoint on the post.

Earlier today, NA had approved the amendment bills regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.

Voting was held on all three Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020 under the supervision of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was also present in the assembly.

At the start of the session, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak requested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to withdraw their recommendations regarding amendments in the bills over which, PPP MNA Naveed Qamar took back the suggestions.

Religious parties Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) didn’t participate in the voting process and walked out of the NA declaring it as “fake”.

Subsequently, the session was adjourned till 4pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Read full story