Fazl to meet PML-N leaders today to discuss PDM’s future strategies

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl), will call on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders on Wednesday evening, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman, along with [a] delegation, will meet Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leaders at Raiwind today. This will be [his] first meeting with [them] as head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” Aurangzeb said in a statement shared on PML-N’s Twitter account.

پاکستان ڈیموکریٹک موومنٹ (پی۔ڈی۔ایم) کے سربراہ کے طورپر مولانا فضل الرحمن کی مسلم لیگ (ن) کے رہنماؤں سے یہ پہلی ملاقات ہے پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف اور پارٹی کے دیگر رہنما ملاقات میں موجود ہوں گے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 7, 2020

The meeting will discuss the situation in the country and the future course of action of the PDM — an alliance of major political parties that seeks to oust the government — as well as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest and cases of sedition against opposition leaders, the statement said.

جمعیت علماءاسلام (ف) کے اہم قائدین بھی ملاقات میں شرکت کریں گے ملاقات میں ملک کی مجموعی صورتحال، پی ڈی ایم کے مستقبل کے لائحہ عمل پر بات ہوگی سلیکٹڈ حکومت کی شہبازشریف کی گرفتاری، دیگررہنماوں پر غداری کے مقدمات پر تبادلہ خیال ہوگا — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 7, 2020

Last week, Rehman became the first president of the opposition’s PDM after his unanimous nomination by the heads of all the constituent parties during their first formal meeting through video link on October 3.

According to PDM’s steering committee convener Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N supreme leader and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif proposed Fazl’s name as the alliance president and it was endorsed by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and others.

The PDM has announced that it would formally launch its anti-government campaign with a public meeting in Gujranwala on Oct 16.

The 11-party alliance had earlier announced holding its first rally in Quetta on Oct 11.

The PDM’s steering committee at its meeting on Monday released a schedule of six public meetings in the four provinces as part of the first phase of its movement in line with decisions taken at the Sept 20 multiparty conference (MPC) in Islamabad.

The decisions taken by the committee were announced by PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal with leaders of other PDM component parties at a media briefing.

According to Iqbal, the PDM would hold its second public meeting in Karachi on Oct 18, third in Quetta on Oct 25, fourth in Peshawar on Nov 22, fifth in Multan on Nov 30 and the last one in Lahore on Dec 13.

