Federal cabinet approves 44% increase in house rent ceiling of Govt employees

The Federal cabinet has approved 44 percent increase in the house rent ceiling of government employees.

Advertisement

This was announced by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry while briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said house rent ceiling of government employees is revised every three years and the PTI government has taken this step to provide massive relief to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to 22.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet approved inclusion of Uzbekistan to Business Visa List under which Pakistani embassy in Tashkent can issue multiple visas for five years to the business community. He said it is a step forward to strengthen business and trade relations between the two countries.

He said import and exhibition of regional countries movies have also been allowed to revive cinema and film industry in Pakistan. He said Canadian Punjabi movies and films from Iran and Turkey will be exhibited in Pakistani cinemas. He said the government is providing incentives to cinema houses and a massive relief is being given to the film industry on taxes.

The Minister said that Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts have yielded positive results and only one case has been reported in last seven months, which is a great success against polio. He expressed the hope that Pakistan is on the way to become a polio free country.

Advertisement

Read full story