Federal govt agrees to get Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway project approved by CDWP

The Federal government has agreed to get Peshawar – Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project approved by the Central Development Working Party.

Advertisement

The understanding to this effect reached between the Federal and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the video link meeting today (Saturday).

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Development and Planning Asad Umar attended the meeting.

Asad Umar assured full support to the provincial government for executing the project.

He also directed the concerned authorities to resolve technical and feasibility issues of the project on immediate basis.

The meeting also agreed on including the proposed development projects of Provincial Development Working Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the Peshawar – Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project vital for sustainable development of the province.

Advertisement

Read full story