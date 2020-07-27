Federal govt repatriates services of JUI-F chief Fazl’s brother to KP

PESHAWAR: After much debate, the federal government repatriated the services of Zia-ur-Rehman, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Rehman had been appointed to a post in Karachi, which caused a hue and cry from opposition parties who blamed the Sindh government for favouring the JUI-F to make the upcoming all parties conference a “success”.

The KP government had requested the Establishment Division to repatriate Rehman’s services to the provincial government from Sindh due to a “shortage of cadre officers and services.”

“The provincial government is facing shortage of cadre officers and services of said officer are required for posting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is, therefore, requested to kindly repatriate the services of the officer accordingly,” read a notification from the KP government.

The federal government in January 2020 had transferred the services of Rehman, a Grade-19 officer of Provincial Management Service, to Sindh on deputation.

On Thursday, he was appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the metropolis’ Central district, according to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of the Sindh government.

Rehman had been transferred from KP and was “posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19).”

