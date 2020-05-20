Federal Govt to get finalised forensic report on sugar crisis by FIA tomorrow

The forensic report regarding the sugar crisis, which rattled the country at the beginning of the year, has been finalised, official sources informed on Wednesday.

Head of Federal Investigation Agency Wajid Zia will present the report to the federal government on Thursday.

The inquiry commission, constitued to probe the sugar crisis, prepared the forensic report of the incendiary FIA report that came out in April this year.

In the forensic report, spread over more than 200 pages, the statements of the sugar mill owners have also been included.

Sources said the report made allegations of tax evasion against prominent political personalities and requested action against the culprits.

The much-awaited forensic report was to be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 25, however, it was given three-weeks’ time upon the request of the commission probing the matter.

Recently, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar were summoned by the commission in relation to the inquiry.

Top PTI members benefitted from sugar crisis: FIA

A report by the Federal Investigation Agency released on April 4 claimed that top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf members were among those who gained from the recent sugar crisis in the country. An investigation into the crisis had been ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan in February.

Among the people named in the FIA report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Tareen was said by the report to have benefitted the most from the sugar crisis followed by Bakhtiar’s brother.

The report also claims that companies belonging to Moonis Elahi — an ally of the party — also profited from the sugar crisis. Elahi is Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son and a key member of the PML-Q.

