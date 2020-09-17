FIA blacklists key accused of Motorway gang-rape

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) blacklisted the main accused, Abid Ali, in Lahore motorway gang-rape case on Thursday.

The police, out of fear of him escaping the country, requested the FIA to put his name on the blacklist. The investigation agency had already sent the data of the accused to airports and border security checkpoints across the country.

An accomplice of Ali’s in the crime, Shafqat Ali, has already been arrested and was sent on a 14-day judicial remand on September 15. The police stated that the headquarters and Lahore police should be immediately informed if any information regarding the suspect is received.

They added that the authorities concerned were conducting raids in other cities to nab the accused. However, he continues to remain at large since committing the crime.

On September 9, a woman travelling on the Lahore motorway was robbed and gang-raped by two men in front of her children. The crime caused national outrage and stirred a debate regarding protection laws and behaviour concerning women.

On September 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to pursue the Lahore motorway gang-rape case to its conclusion and ensure punishment for the culprits according to the law.

A meeting was presided over by the premier in Lahore regarding the law and order situation in Punjab, availability and prices of essential goods and commodities, and welfare projects.

The premier professed his grave concerns regarding incidents of rape involving children and women. He was also apprised of the progress made in the case during the meeting.

The forum also discussed and deliberated on the introduction of one emergency service number throughout the country as well as the establishment of a central database of crimes.

